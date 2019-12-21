Indore: MGM keeping fingers crossed over 100 new UG seats

Indore: With the completion of inspection by the peer team of Medical Council of India (MCI), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College administration is keeping its fingers crossed over getting approval for increasing 100 undergraduate seats in the college by the next academic session.

A four-member team of MCI inspected infrastructure, head count, hostels, and associated hospitals of the college on Friday and submitted its report to the apex medical education regulator on Saturday.

“We were preparing for the inspection from a long time and believe that the team was satisfied by seeing the facilities in the college and associated hospitals,” spokesperson of MGM Medical College Dr Rahul Rokade said.

He added that the college has all essential infrastructure and head count.

“Our infrastructure development will be completed in few months and we have submitted the report of the same to the council inspectors. We believe that there would be no hurdle for us in getting the additional 100 seats. With this increment, we will have 250 MBBS seats by the next session,” Dr Rokade said.

The four-member peer team of MCI included Dr Arun Kumar Dey from Kolkata, Dr Jalal Saxena from UP, Dr Shashi Bhushan and another had inspected MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, surgery and ophthalmology units, OPD and other facilities.

“We will submit our report to the MCI and the decision will be taken by the executive body of MCI for the approval of increasing seats,” Dr Saxena said.

However, he added that as per his personal views, facilities in the college are up to the mark and patient flow is more than enough.

MGM Medical College was trying to get increment of 100 UG seats since 2017 but postponed applying for the same due to undergoing infrastructure development. College had applied for the same in 2018 and again in 2019 after which the inspection was conducted.