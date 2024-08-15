Indore: MGM Dean Returns Student's Original Documents After Madhya Pradesh High Court Rebuke |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) expressed its strong displeasure at Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, during a hearing on Wednesday. The court reprimanded the Dean for failing to comply with a clear order to return the original documents of a student, Shubhangi Raj.

The incident stems from a July 18 court order in which the Indore bench directed Dr Dixit to return Shubhangi's documents without requiring her to deposit Rs 30 lakh. A subsequent directive from the Director of Medical Education (DME) on July 24 reinforced the court's order.

Despite these instructions, Dr Dixit delayed the return of documents, prompting the student to file a contempt petition through her lawyer, Advocate Aditya Sanghi. During proceedings, the court demanded an explanation from Dr Dixit, questioning whether he considered himself above the law.

‘Do you know the importance of the court's order? You are an educated individual. Do you consider yourself bigger than the court?’, the judge sternly asked. The Dean finally complied with the order on Wednesday, returning original documents to the student. The court, however, issued a warning, stating that any future violations could result in a substantial fine. Following the return of documents, the court dismissed the contempt petition.