Indore: MGM dean issues show-cause notice​ to consultants for not reaching OPD on time

Indore

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit served a show​-​cause notice to the consultants who didn’t reach the OPD on time on Wednesday.

Notices were served to the doctor​​s of medicine, surgery, radiology, psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, and others.

Dr Dixit reached the OPD at 9 am and inspected each department with Superintendent of Hospital Dr PS Thakur. He also expressed displeasure over non​-​availability of consultants and warned them to come on time or get ready to face the music.

“Facilities are improving at OPD but the problem is on unavailability of the consultants who do not reach on time. I have served show​-​cause notices to some of the consultants and action would be taken against them if they repeat the same again” Dr Dixit said.