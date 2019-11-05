Indore: MGM college dean checks attendants’ passes at MYH, reprimands security guards on lapses

Indore: After receiving several complaints about security lapses in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal took up the role of a guard as she self checked passes of attendants and identity cards of staff at the hospital on Tuesday.

She reprimanded the security guards and supervisors for security lapses and misbehaviour with the attendants and also reprimanded the junior doctors and staff for not wearing their ID cards while on duty.

Dr Bindal reached hospital on Tuesday morning before the visit of health minister Tulsi Silawat and inspected the facilities. She directed superintendent Dr AD Bhatnagar to act against security guards for negligence of duty.

Later, health minister Tulsi Silawat reached hospital and distributed fruits to patients for celebrating his birthday. Commenting on BJP’s allegation about serving eggs to children, he said children’s health is more important. “We will take all necessary steps for people’s welfare. Any decision on serving eggs will be taken after people’s opinion,” he added.