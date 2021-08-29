Indore Metro work speeded up, is now on target

Indore: The construction work of the Metro Rail Project has resumed and speeded up to complete its target. Additional managing director (Metro) Anil Joshi said the work has speeded up and was going on with full efficiency. Since the work started, the pier casting work has been done at the construction site at MR 10 near the ISBT construction site. He added that pile casting and concreting work had also been done at the place.

Joshi claimed that, if the work could carry on with the same speed, the work would be completed within the deadline. The completion of Phase-1 (Yellow Line/ Line-3) of the Metro Rail project was expected to be completed by 2023. The route of the Metro will be 31.55 km with 29 stations.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:57 PM IST