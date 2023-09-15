Indore Metro Train Trials In September End

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trials for the eagerly awaited metro train in the city are set to begin at the end of September. The metro train will connect Pithampur and Ujjain.

The Member of Parliament for Indore, Shankar Lalwani, announced this exciting development on Friday. He revealed that preparations for the metro train's trial run have already been completed, and it is scheduled to take place between September 26 and 30, with the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lalwani shared that preparations are in full swing to extend the metro train's route from Indore to Ujjain, passing through Mhow and Pithampur.

According to local reports, the request to extend the metro's reach to Ujjain was made in anticipation of the upcoming Simhastha festival, which is expected to attract millions of devotees and tourists to Ujjain. Extending the metro line will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also enhance the convenience of pilgrims and tourists.

Furthermore, the number of people traveling to and from Ujjain has been steadily increasing. The introduction of the metro system will undoubtedly enhance their travel experience. The expansion of the metro line to include the industrial city of Pithampur and the town of Mahu is part of the plan to connect key cities in the region. Lalwani confirmed that the physical survey for this extension has already been completed.

Additionally, measures are being considered to address traffic congestion at the Indore-Ujjain toll plaza, particularly during weekends when traffic jams are frequent. The possibility of widening the road and increasing the number of toll lanes is under discussion to mitigate the situation effectively.

