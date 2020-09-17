Indore: Metro; still a distant dream, work likely to restart after 45 days

Indore: The work at Metro rail project, which is facing innumerable challenges has been stalled for another 45 days due to a variety of reasons. This comes after a six months delay in the project due to the pandemic.

Indore-Metro Project board member and IMC additional commissioner, SK Chaitaniya, said, "It will take another 45 days for the work to restart as there is a shortage of labourers and other problems. At present only shifting of material is going on."

At a meeting on September 2, the municipal commissioner, who is also an in-charge of the metro project, Pratibha Pal, had directed the project construction company to resume their work from September 7, but that has not been done. The meeting was chaired by the director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited (MPMRCL), Jitendra Dubey.

THE METRO RAIL PROJECT

The completion of Phase-1 of the Metro Rail project was expected till 2022. The route of the metro will be 31.55 km with 29 stations. The estimated cost of the project is of Rs 7500 crore and the project was targeted to be completed in four years.

METRO: A PAIN FOR RESIDENTS

The residents living near the road on which Metro is planned state that the delay in the project has become sources of trouble for them. A shopkeeper at Heera Nagar Square, said, "Due to the barricades of the Metro project, a heavy traffic jam occurs daily. Many times small accidents also occur. The project's abandoned site has also become a den for miscreants"