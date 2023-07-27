Indore: Metro Stations Start Taking Shape

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stations of the Indore Metro on the MR 10 road and Super Corridor are fast taking shape and their structures are clearly visible.

Station formation can be clearly seen at Meghdoot Garden where the arms of the station have been formed and other work is going on. Similarly, at Bapat Square too structure construction is under progress.

The Metro Station near Bohra Colony has its full shape and the full structure of the station is now visible.

On the priority corridor which is majorly between Gandhi Nagar Depot and Radisson Square 16 metro stations have been planned and according to officials that the 76 percent of the pier arm concreting (concourse level) work has been completed for all the 16 metro stations.

While ramp work of metro depot at Gandhi Nagar is 58 per cent complete, work of the admin building is at 85 per cent complete. Also, 80 per cent work of loading-unloading bay has also been completed.

