Indore: Metro Seeks HC’s Help In Getting BSF, Airport Land | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro Rail Corporation approached the principal bench of the High Court in Jabalpur to come up with a solution regarding the acquisition of land now in possession of the BSF and airport authority which is crucial for the metro project.

A senior Metro Rail official seeking anonymity said, “In a letter to the High Court written recently, we have sought their intervention in this matter. Hopefully, we will get a positive reply as getting that land is important for the project.”

The officer said that the land being asked for by the Metro Rail will be used for the metro station in the Aerodrome area.

Right now work is being done from Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square – only on the section which is necessary for the trial run.

Metro Rail authorities said that they had to approach the High Court because they have written to both the BSF and also the airport authority several times asking them for the land, but they have not received any response, so they had to approach the High Court.

Metro work status

Work Per cent

Filling work in depot 93 per cent

Depot's test track work 100 per cent

Depot's stabling shed 65 per cent

Admin building work 67 per cent

Viaduct and pier work 72 per cent

Segment casting 81 per cent

Open foundation work of viaduct 59 per cent

16 stations pier work 93 per cent

Pier arm casting 71 per cent