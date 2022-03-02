Indore: Mere one in three selected medical officers is female

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though women students continue to outnumber men in medical colleges, the fairer sex remain reluctant to take government jobs especially in medial field.

Only one in three candidates have found place in the list of medical officers who have been selected by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

This despite the fact that women candidates had 33 per cent reservation in recruitments.

A closer look at the selection list reveals that the number of women candidates for the medical officer post is exactly the number of seats reserved for them.

Though MPPSC had advertised 576 posts of medical officer vying vacant with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, it conducted interviews for 547 vacancies keeping Madhya Pradesh High Court’s interim order pertaining to petitions challenging hike in OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

MPPSC did not do selection on 29 posts of OBC category noting that the decision on the same will be taken after final verdict of the court on reservation percentage.

So with that, the number of vacancies had come down to 547 of which 181 were reserved for women candidates.

Due to non-availability of candidates from Scheduled Tribes and Economically Weaker Sections and disabled categories, a total of 176 posts remained vacant.

Merely 371 posts could be filled of which women candidates could occupy merely 124 posts.

Of the selected candidates, around 66 per cent candidates were male and 33 per cent female.

