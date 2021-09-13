Indore: Merely 3 lakh admissions against 12 lakh seats in MP colleges

Indore: In a major blow to higher education institutions which are already feeling the pinch of Covid-19 crisis, merely 3 lakh students have taken admissions against 12 lakh seats in government and private colleges across the state in two rounds of centralised online counselling so far.

Now, only college level counselling (CLC) round is left in which for the first time 9 lakh seats will be available for admission. Generally, 10 to 15% seats are left for admissions at CLC level. In a panic mode over poor admission scenario, private colleges have deployed touts to get vacant seats filled. In MP, admissions in colleges, barring some minority colleges, are granted through centralised online admission counselling.

The colleges participating in the online counselling have 10.30 lakh vacant seats in undergraduate courses courses and 2.30 lakh vacant seats in postgraduate courses.

As general promotion was granted in Class XII and online open book examination was held in UG final year, it was believed that there would be huge competition for admissions in session 2021-20. But contrary to the belief, very less number of students appeared in first two rounds of online counselling. The online counselling for both rounds in PG courses ended on Saturday. Out of more than 2.25 lakh seats, only 72,490 seats filled got filled in two rounds.

The admission scenario in UG course is also not good. In the second round of counselling, merely 1.15 lakh students could be allocated seats in UG courses. Of those, only about 30,000 students reported at respective colleges for confirmation of admission. Though they have time till September 14, colleges are not expecting any surprising turnout in coming two days.

Even if all those allocated seats in second round also report at colleges for admission, more than 9 lakh seats in both UG and PG will remain vacant.

A college principal wishing anonymity said that they do not see more than 20 to 25 seats being filled in CLC round. The government would have to extend the deadline for admission. He stated that many colleges had roped in touts get students select their colleges for admission while registration for CLC round.

Generally, the admissions in traditional UG and PG courses are granted till August 14. Last year, Covid-19 crisis forced Department of Higher Education (DHE) permit admission till December. But the move had derailed the academic calendar badly. This year, the DHE has permitted admissions till September end so classes for newly admitted students can begin from October 1.

