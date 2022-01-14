Indore: Mercedes, BMW and Jaguar car showrooms built on illegal land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has exposed a fraud in 8 acres of land in Pipliyakumar worth Rs 200 cr. Currently, Mercedes, BMW & Jaguar car showrooms have been built on the land.

In this case, SDM Juni Indore Anshul Khare has serve notice to Ramesh son of Manak Chandra Mangal and Rajesh son of Rameshchandra Mangal resident of Shraddhanand Marg.

The said land (plot No 37) belongs to Ratankunwar, and it was converted into a showroom of Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar car by renaming it in the name of own family.

Official sources informed that it has been said in the notice that the registry of the plots made by the seller Kamal son of Salgaram on Survey No. 15/1 located at village Pipalyakumar was executed to different buyers. In those registries, it is clearly mentioned that a contract of sale agreement article was executed on January 21, 1981 between Kamal son of Salgaram and Ramesh Mangal and Rajesh Mangal. It is clear that the original deal was done between Mangals and Kamal.

But it has been revealed that the seller Kamal has never been a landowner of the land of survey No. 14 located in village Pipalyakumar. Similarly, the land of the same survey number was also registered with Indoor Publishing and Graphic Pvt. Ltd., which also includes Rajesh son of Ramesh Mangal as its director. It is clear from the above point

that Kamal was not the owner the land, but someone else was.

In the notice it has been said that gross irregularities have been made in the land deals and explanation is sought from Ramesh and Rajesh both.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:56 PM IST