Indore: Mentored by IIM Indore director, CCM set to make a global impact

Indore: Centre for Conflict Management (CCM), a non-for profit and voluntary initiative aimed towards a peaceful and inclusive world is all set to create a global impact.

Mentored by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, CCM already has expanded its reach abroad with launching international chapters in five countries and looking forward to setup many more chapters.

"CCM also is setting up its authorised chapters in the prominent educational institutions which can take forward the vision of CCM," a released issued by CCM said.

The centre is operating through a team of 18 resource persons from India and abroad who hail from rich and varied background well equipped to contribute to this cause. CCM is a team of 1200 plus young volunteers from across the reputed institutions who are taking forward this initiative.

Rai is an expert in negotiation and conflict management who did his doctorate in conflict management and negotiation from IIM Ahmedabad.

Under his mentorship, the CCM is taking up endeavors aimed at sharing insights from experts and coming up with research-based interactive facts, activities, and discussions, to provide new perspectives on the discipline of conflict management, to empower the individuals to achieve more.

On the occasion of birthday of its chief mentor, CCM marked on December 25 as Conflict Management Day. A webinar was organised for the youth which was address by Rai. The event witnessed 500+ participants registered for the session which highlighted the intricacies of conflict resolution and negotiation.

Rai elaborated the concept of conflict management on intra personal and inter personal levels and connected with the youth through citing interesting examples. He enlightened the participants on the essential skills for effective negotiation and emphasized on artfulness, managing expectations, relationship building capabilities and similarity attraction theory.

He also talked about the importance of Kinaesthetic communication for conflict resolution and negotiation.

"CCM proposes Conflict Management Day to be an annual event," the release said.