Indore: Mega vax drive: Only 30% target met as 20K take the jab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The lack of interest among people to get the precaution dose of vaccination hit another mega vaccination drive as the administration and health department could achieve only 30 per cent of the set target.

The department had set a target to administer 70,000 doses - mostly for the precaution dose - but they could achieve only 20,700 doses.

During the previous vaccination drive for the precaution dose, held on July 21, the health department could vaccinate about 12,000 people and the highest number of precaution dose, before July 27, were administered on July 23, i.e. on the weekend.

“We have vaccinated over 20,700 people on Tuesday till 7 pm and update of the figures was continued till late on Cowin portal. Our main focus was on administering a precaution dose and also on vaccinating pregnant women, and elderly people at the centres in each municipal zone,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that they got a good response as compared to the previous vaccination drive.

“People had shown good response to vaccination drives on the weekend and we believe that the number of doses being administered would increase in the coming days,” he added.

Till July 27, over 2.93 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ out of about 28 lakh people eligible for the dose in the district.