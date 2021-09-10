Indore: Meeting on infra development of the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting on the infrastructural development of the city was held on Thursday in which major projects and developments were discussed by senior officials of the respective departments and city leaders.

The main discussion at the meeting was regarding the completion of the leftover part of the Bengali Square Flyover which has been pending for several months due to the design issues of rotary development.

However, the PWD has prepared the final report of the observed outcomes after implementing the trials of the rotary design which was suggested by IIT-Delhi for the construction. The report has been sent to senior PWD officials in Bhopal for taking a final decision.

The meeting also discussed the development of an elevated corridor from LIG Square to Navlakha and decided to start it as soon as possible. Suggestions will be taken from the traders and other people before developing the new mandi in Kelod Kartal. The mandi will also be developed for exporting products from there as suggested by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It was also decided at the meeting that, on the Bypass road, only land of 22.5 metres out of a total of 45 meters of the control area will be taken for road expansion and development. The remaining 22.5 metres of the area of the control area will be used for other purposes benefiting the public.

