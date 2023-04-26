Indore: Medico duped of Rs 18 lakh, cyber cell says her money is safe  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A medico who is the daughter of a renowned doctor couple in the city was duped of Rs 18 lakh by some persons, an officer said on Tuesday.

The state cyber cell officers said they have frozen the entire amount in a bank account and it would be returned to the complainant after the investigation.

According to SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh, the girl complained on April 21 that she had received a call from a 9-digit number and the caller had informed her that she had a parcel in her name that was lying at the Mumbai custom. The caller further informed the girl that there was some suspicious thing in the parcel sent to her from a person in Taiwan and that the Mumbai police had registered an FIR in this regard.

Later, a person, who posed as an officer of the Mumbai police, talked to the girl over phone. The conman informed the girl that her Aadhaar Card was misused so all the bank accounts linked with her Aadhaar should be verified through video call. Then, the conman provided his video call id to the girl. When the girl messaged on his id, the conman made a video call to her and informed her that the bank accounts opened using her Aadhaar are being used for money laundering.

After getting hold of her bank statements, the conman withdrew Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of verifying the amount from the RBI.

Later, the girl complained to the state cyber cell.

A team led by inspector Rashid Ahmad, SI Sanjay Chowdhary, head constable Vijay Badodkar, Rakesh Bamaniya and Gajendra Singh was constituted. The officers found that the money was transferred to a bank account of a private sector bank. The bank officials informed the cyber cell officers that the money was transferred to a bank account in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The bank officers have frozen the amount in the bank account. Further investigation is on in the case.

SP Singh said that people should not respond to messages from unidentified people. Do not rely on the calls for updating KYC, Aadhaar, PAN card etc. Also do not install the remote access apps like TeamViewer, Anydesk, Quick Support etc.