Indore: Medicines worth Rs 1.5 cr destroyed in fire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Medicines worth over Rs 1.5 cr were destroyed in a major fire that broke out in a warehouse of a pharmaceutical company late on Wednesday night in the Kshipra police station area. The fire was so fierce that its flames could be seen from more than a kilometre away.



Fire brigade officials said they had to use IMC's JCB machine to break down a wall to target the fire, and even then, it took them six hours to bring it under control. The godown filled with medicines in boxes and plastic sacks, were burnt to ashes.



Fire at Supreme Warehouse

Fire brigade officials said they received information about the fire at Supreme Warehouse situated in front of Kshipra police station at around midnight. Five fire tenders and municipal tankers were sent to the spot. There was no casualty. The reason behind the fire is being investigated.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:09 PM IST