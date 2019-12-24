Indore: Medicaps student jumps from bldg, ends in hospital

Mhow: A girl pursuing engineering from Medicaps University jumped from college building terrace on Saturday. She was immediately rushed to Mewara Hospital in Kishanganj where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Kishanganj police station incharge Karni Singh Shaktawat said that the girl had lost a lot of blood due to bleeding. Hence, she was given two units of blood. He further said that the girl suffered fractures in both legs.

The police said that following girl’s statement, they have booked Lakshya, son of Manish Agrawal of Mhow, under sections 354A, C, D along with 327 of the IPC. Lakshya is yet to be arrested as he is out of town.

Sources claimed that the girl had shared photos of her private parts to Lakshya and the latter was using it to blackmail her. He had threatened to send the pictures to her mother if the girl refused to meet his demand.

The girl who went into a depression owing to the demand jumped from the terrace to end her life.