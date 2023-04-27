Indore: Medical teachers wear black ribbons protesting non-fulfilment of demands 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Teachers’ Association-Indore Branch wore black ribbons at work on Wednesday, launching a protest against the state government for delay in meeting their demands. The association members would continue to wear black ribbons at work as a mark of protest and will go on indefinite strike from May 3.

The medical teachers also submitted a memorandum to the dean of MGM Medical College addressing the Chief Minister to meet their demands and to fulfil the promise made by him (CM) to the doctors on February 17.

Secretary of Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Ashok Thakur said that they had called off their strike on February 17 on assurance of the Chief Minister and the government had formed a high-power committee under the chairmanship of ACS Mohammad Suleman.

“The committee has already submitted its recommendation to the state government around two weeks ago. However, no action has been taken on the same. The government officials are trying to fool the doctors as they have been sitting on the demands for the last two months,” the medical teachers said adding “Our major demands include implementation of the old pension scheme, DACP, and no interference of administrative officers. The high-power committee has already submitted its recommendations but the officials are giving excuses related to the finance department and other hurdles.”