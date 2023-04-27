 Indore: Medical teachers wear black ribbons protesting non-fulfilment of demands 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Medical teachers wear black ribbons protesting non-fulfilment of demands 

Indore: Medical teachers wear black ribbons protesting non-fulfilment of demands 

Threaten indefinite strike from May 3

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Teachers’ Association-Indore Branch wore black ribbons at work on Wednesday, launching a protest against the state government for delay in meeting their demands. The association members would continue to wear black ribbons at work as a mark of protest and will go on indefinite strike from May 3. 

The medical teachers also submitted a memorandum to the dean of MGM Medical College addressing the Chief Minister to meet their demands and to fulfil the promise made by him (CM) to the doctors on February 17.

Secretary of Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Ashok Thakur said that they had called off their strike on February 17 on assurance of the Chief Minister and the government had formed a high-power committee under the chairmanship of ACS Mohammad Suleman.

“The committee has already submitted its recommendation to the state government around two weeks ago. However, no action has been taken on the same. The government officials are trying to fool the doctors as they have been sitting on the demands for the last two months,” the medical teachers said adding “Our major demands include implementation of the old pension scheme, DACP, and no interference of administrative officers. The high-power committee has already submitted its recommendations but the officials are giving excuses related to the finance department and other hurdles.”

Read Also
MP: Indore owns maximum number of luxury cars in state, capital Bhopal lags behind by 3x; demand for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: No Sanjay Reservoir water for Pithampur factories from Thursday

MP: No Sanjay Reservoir water for Pithampur factories from Thursday

MP: Amaltas Hospital honoured for contribution in TB eradication

MP: Amaltas Hospital honoured for contribution in TB eradication

Dewas: MP Dodgeball team to participate in junior national meet

Dewas: MP Dodgeball team to participate in junior national meet

MP: Players leave for National Roller Skating Competition from Dewas

MP: Players leave for National Roller Skating Competition from Dewas

MP: Congress cell submits memorandum to mayor in Dewas

MP: Congress cell submits memorandum to mayor in Dewas