Indore: Medical teachers call off strike after education minister’s assurance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association called off their indefinite strike after just a few hours of protest on Tuesday after getting assurance from the medical education minister that the proposal of handing over the top job at government medical colleges to bureaucrats would be put off.

The medical teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College struck work on Tuesday and refrained from working in the OPD and did not perform any routine surgery.

The Junior Doctors’ Association and Nursing Officers’ Association, too, extended their support to the medical teachers’ strike and staged a demonstration at the main entrance of MY Hospital on Tuesday morning.

“We were opposing the appointment of administrative officials in medical colleges. The government has dropped the plan to place any such proposal after which we decided to call off the strike. We believe the government won’t bring any such proposal in future either,” president of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said.

A delegation of the MPMTA also met the medical education minister at the city airport during his transit visit to Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

‘No need for such a proposal’

During the protest against the government proposal, MTA chief Dr Arvind Ghandhoria said the government had decided to put deputy collector-rank officer over deans of medical colleges. ‘The medical colleges are working well and there’s no need for such a proposal. The situation in the district hospitals have turned poor due to poor management by these officials,’ Dr Ghanghoria added