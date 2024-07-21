Indore: Medical Teachers’ Association Up In Arms Against Faculty Transfers Against NMC Norms | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raising objections on the recent transfer of three faculty members of MGM Medical College, the Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) staged demonstration at the medical college, on Saturday, and demanded the government to revoke the orders with immediate effect. MTA denounced the transfers as illegal and contrary to the norms set by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

MTA has also submitted a memorandum to the Dean, MGM Medical College addressing the deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla, and also threatened to launch a movement against the government if didn’t meet their demands. Dr Ashok Thakur, MTA secretary, expressed deep concern over the transfer of faculty members of the autonomous body.

"It is a matter of sadness and surprise that three medical teachers, who are in non-transferable service under the autonomous institution of Indore, have been relieved from duty and attached to Government Medical Colleges in Mandsaur and Neemuch. These teachers were shown as active in Indore as recently as January 2024 in the NMC records," he stated.

Dr Thakur highlighted that in their affidavits to the NMC, the three medical teachers confirmed they had not participated in any recognition inspections at other medical colleges, indicating a clear breach of protocol. Despite this, the Dean of Indore relieved Dr Shivnarayan Lahariya and Dr Rohit Manyal of the Biochemistry Department, and Dr Bharat Singh of the Microbiology Department, assigning them to the colleges in Mandsaur and Neemuch.

“The NMC's inspection of medical colleges in Mandsaur and Neemuch in June 2024 revealed a 70-80 per cent shortage of faculty members, resulting in a warning of potential de-recognition,” the MTA office bearer stated. The MTA argues that the transfers, aimed at addressing these shortages, are unlawful as the affected teachers were appointed under non-transferable service conditions at the autonomous body of the medical college, Indore.

The MTA has called for immediate action to rectify what they term an illegal attachment, urging adherence to established norms and regulations to maintain the integrity of medical education and faculty rights. +box //Faculty members to knock court’s door Amid the protest by MTA, the faculty members who got transferred to other medical colleges, plan to knock the court’s door to challenge the government’s decision. The teachers will take the reference of previous transfer cases which were stayed by the court due to the discrepancies and against the norms.