Indore: Medical student found dead, family alleges murder

Indore: There was panic among the students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College after the body of a medical student was found lying near the gates of Daly College in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday morning.

Many medical students rushed to MY Hospital on hearing the news that dead body of 34-year old Bhurelal Waskel, student of pre-final year, had been brought to the hospital. According to police, his body was discovered by some passerby who informed the police, following which the body was brought to MY Hospital. While searching his clothes, police found his identity card and contacted his family members.

Waskel’s family claimed that he had been killed as his body bore injury marks on his face and neck. Karan Waskel, nephew of the deceased, said that he was the student of UG batch 2009 of MGM Medical College.

“He belonged to Jhirniya village in Khargone and was living in a rented accommodation in Ajay Bagh of Musakhedi area. He leaves behind four sisters and an elder brother. Family members were planning his marriage,” he said.

“He didn’t have any reason to commit suicide as he had a good personal life and was going to clear the MBBS in May 2020. His mobile phone was found at his room and his bike was also parked at his place, but his body was found 300-400 meters away from his house,” he added.

Two-member team performed PM, video graphed: MY Hospital administration constituted a two doctors team for performing the post-mortem of the deceased and also video graphed the process. Doctors said that the post mortem report would be submitted to the police soon.

Natural death: Police

ASP Prashant Choubey said, “Prima facie, it is a case of natural death as there is no sign of struggle and no suicide note has been recovered. However, we are waiting for the post mortem report to know the exact reason for the death.”

He was involved in Vyapam scam: Anand Rai, college denies

After learning about the death of Bhurelal Waskel, whistleblowers of Vyapam scam Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi claimed in their social media posts that he was related to Vyapam scam. However, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal denied the same and said that they didn’t see any evidence of any Vyapam related remarks in Bhurelal’s file.