Indore: Medical edu minister Sadho visits MGM Medical College, hospitals

Indore: State medical education minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Tuesday to inspect development works under progress in the college and in associated hospitals.

Sadho also visited Super Specialty Centre, which is being constructed near Dhakkanwala Kuan and directed construction agency to complete work within given deadline.

After learning about encroachment by National Cadet Corps, she said she will ask divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi to take action and get the land free of encroachments so that further development works can be carried out.

Later, the minister also reached MTH Hospital for inspection and directed Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal for not taking charge of hospital from PWD till the problem of waterlogging in basement is not solved.

Besides, the minister inspected the construction work at boys’ hostel and MGM Medical College. While inspecting facilities, she expressed displeasure over water leakage in academic hall and other parts of college building.

While talking to media, she said over six super specialty courses will start so that people will not have to go to Delhi and Mumbai for advance treatment. We have 13 medical colleges in the state and we have applied for 11 medical colleges. The state will also have facilities and colleges like PGI Chandigarh.”

She also met with incharge of MY Hospital Dr AD Bhatnagar, Cancer Hospital’s Dr Ramesh Arya, and Mental Hospital’s Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan at Residency Kothi.

BJP is ‘jumla’ party

“BJP is the party of ‘jumlebaaz’ and they give new jumlas everyday,” Sadho said while talking about BJP’s allegation against investors’ summit. She said chief minister Kamal Nath had made it clear that he will not sign MoUs with companies but will talk to industrialists about their problems and solve them on the spot. “BJP’s double face stands exposed. On one hand, they talk about Mahatma Gandhi and celebrate his 150 birth anniversary. On the other hand, they promise to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar,” she added. She condemned Modi government for economic slowdown.