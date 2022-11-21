Indore: Media Masters win friendly match

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Late Maheshchandra Gupta Smriti T-20 Friendship Cricket Match was won by Media Masters. It was organized by State Press Club, MP at New Digamber Public School Ground on Sunday.

Media XI team was the runners-up. Media Masters won the toss and batting first scored 148 runs in the allotted overs. Rajkumar Agnihotri scored 52 runs with a brilliant half-century. In reply, Media XI were all out for 100 runs in 15 overs. Akash Verma scored a hat-trick.

Dr Renu Jain, Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, awarded trophies to winning team captain Sunil Joshi, runners-up team captain Vijay Gunjal, Man of the Match Tanishk Sharma, Best Batsman Rajkumar Agnihotri and Best Bowler Akash Verma.

Jain also honored senior sports journalists Ravi Tiwari, Raju Gholap, Dharmesh Yashlaha and Gajendra Nagar by presenting mementos. On this occasion, Chairman of Indore Division Cricket Association Sanjay Lunawat, Director of NDPS School Gopal Marwal, senior journalists Sanjeev Acharya, Navneet Shukla, Hemant Sharma and Sudesh Tiwar were present. The guests said despite pressure of work, media persons are taking out time for sports. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's Joint Secretary Siddhayani Patni was introduced to the players. The guests were welcomed by President Praveen Kumar Khariwal, match coordinator Sudesh Gupta, Sarita Gupta, Ritesh Singh, Jyoti Singh, Ganesh Choudhary, Pankaj Pandey, Priyanka Bhatia, Krishna Kant Rokade, Rachna Johri, Akash Chouksey, Ravi Chawla, Rakesh Dwivedi and Ajay Bhatt. The programme was conducted by Mahaveer Jain. In the end, Praveen Dhanotia proposed a vote of thanks.