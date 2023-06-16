Indore: Medanta Hospital Bomb Threat Turns Out To Be Hoax 

Representational pic/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Medanta Hospital on Thursday evening after they received a threat call about a bomb being placed in the hospital. The threat call was received by the hospital’s call centre in Gurugram during which the caller informed about the bomb but did not give any information about its location after which all the centres of Medanta Hospital across the country were alerted.

A team of police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searched the hospital in Indore for more than an hour but found the call to be a ‘hoax’.

According to hospital spokesperson Dr Sanjay Geed, they received an alert from the Gurugram centre after which they informed the cops at the local police station about the call.

“Our call centre at Gurugram received an anonymous call on Thursday evening in which the caller informed about a bomb in the hospital. As he didn’t mention any specific centre, all our centres including Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna, and Indore were alerted. We informed the local police about the same after which the drill to search the bomb was conducted,” Dr Geed said.

Cops and hospital administration heaved a sigh of relief after the call turned out to be a ‘hoax’ as they didn’t find anything suspicious.

