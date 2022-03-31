Indore: MC extends re-registration deadline by 15 more days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of troubles faced by doctors in getting re-registration, Madhya Pradesh Medical Council has given an extension of 15 days.

Representative of MP Medical Council and president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Anil Bhatia said that he raised the issue with the council as a large number of doctors were facing trouble in getting registered.

“Failure to re-register with the council could spell trouble for doctors. The council has asked them to re-register by March 31 or they will not be allowed to practice. Now, the date has been extended and we will help doctors get themselves re-registered at the earliest,” Dr Bhatia said.

Free Press had raised the issue of doctors as many of them were facing trouble due to non-working of registration links and also the demand for unnecessary documents.

“About 200 doctors of Indore couldn’t get their re-registration with the state council, thanks to technical glitches and unnecessary requirements for registration. The online registration link given by the state medical council was not working properly while they had asked us to upload the documents like class 10th mark-sheet and internship certificate. Many doctors had completed their studies decades ago and didn’t have the internship certificate with them,” former vice president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

However, Dr Bhatia said that such conditions were already being removed by the council and made optional.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:26 AM IST