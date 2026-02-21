 Indore MBA Student Murder Case: Victim’s Father Alleges Family Assisted Accused; Accused’s Father Denies Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore MBA Student Murder Case: Victim’s Father Alleges Family Assisted Accused; Accused’s Father Denies Claims

Indore MBA Student Murder Case: Victim’s Father Alleges Family Assisted Accused; Accused’s Father Denies Claims

In Dwarkapuri, Indore, the father of an MBA student murdered by her boyfriend, Piyush, has alleged that the accused’s family aided him while he was absconding. Piyush’s father, Bankat Lal, denied the claims, stating he had no contact with his son during the period and wants the severest punishment for him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Indore MBA Student Murder: “Time Aayega Tab Bataunga,” Accused Answers Brazenly After ‘Killing’ Girlfriend | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The father of an MBA student, who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Piyush in the Dwarkapuri area, has leveled fresh allegations against the accused’s family. He claims they assisted Piyush while he was absconding.

“If he truly intended to surrender, why did he do so in Mumbai instead of Indore?” the victim’s father questioned. He said that Piyush remained in contact with his relatives and called for a thorough investigation into their involvement. He also said that whenever he attempted to contact Piyush’s father, his calls were ignored.

However, the accused’s father Bankat Lal refuted these claims, saying he had no contact with his son during that period. Lal said that on February 10, Pandrinath police informed him that both Piyush and the victim were missing. Despite multiple attempts to reach his son after the college informed him about Piyush’s two-day absence, the phone remained unreachable.

Read Also
Indore Gen-Z Tales: Roses Were Red, Flags Were Too-- Gen-Z Shares Post-Valentine Emotional Hangover
article-image

“I was informed of the murder on February 13. After Piyush’s arrest, I refused the police's offer to meet him. The family has severed all ties with Piyush and we want the severest punishment for him,” Lal said.

FPJ Shorts
FC Goa Clinches 2–0 Win Over Mohammedan SC
FC Goa Clinches 2–0 Win Over Mohammedan SC
St. Anne’s, Hill Spring And Jamnabai Advance As Playoffs Heat Up In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
St. Anne’s, Hill Spring And Jamnabai Advance As Playoffs Heat Up In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
LALIGA Matchday 25 Preview: Real Madrid Face In-Form Osasuna, Atletico Look To Get Back To Winning Ways
LALIGA Matchday 25 Preview: Real Madrid Face In-Form Osasuna, Atletico Look To Get Back To Winning Ways
MI Junior 2026: Mohd Salman Khan’s 5-Wicket Haul Powers Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School To A Dominant 10-Wicket Triumph
MI Junior 2026: Mohd Salman Khan’s 5-Wicket Haul Powers Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School To A Dominant 10-Wicket Triumph

Follow us on