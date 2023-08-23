Indore: MBA Student Gives Lift, Robbed Of Rs 50K Meant For College Fees | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant, who took a lift from an MBA student, managed to flee after taking out Rs 50,000 from his bag near Chhawni Square, police said on Tuesday.

The student was going to his college to deposit his fees when the accused stopped him on a traffic signal near Madhumilan Square and asked for a lift to Chhawni Square.

The accused was captured on CCTV but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Vijay Tiwari, Ayush Porwal, a resident of Pardesipura area has lodged a complaint that he is an MBA student and was on his way to college to deposit his fees on his bike when a man requested him to drop him at Chhawni Square.

Ayush allowed him to ride a pillion on his bike. When he dropped the accused near Chhawni Square, he started fleeing. Ayush got suspicious and on checking his bag found Rs 50,000 meant for his college fees missing.

The police registered a case and examined the CCTVs of the area which showed a youth sitting on Ayush’s bike. The CCTVs of other locations are also being examined by the police.

