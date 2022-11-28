Indore: MBA student claims 60 marks difference in marksheet and answer book

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari accepts an application from a student even as SS Thakur, who was deputed as exam controller, sits beside him after giving his joining in DAVV on Monday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An allegation which if found true could expose chink in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s armour, a physically challenged student pursuing an MBA course on Tuesday claimed that there is a huge difference in marks in one of his subject’s answer book and marksheet.

“The difference is 60 marks. A total of 68 marks are mentioned on my answer book of financial management subject whereas in the marksheet I have been given only 8 marks,” Govind Puri, an MBA (Foreign Trade) student of Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College told DAVV exam department officials.

The student, who is in his second year, stated that he had applied for a review of answer books when he saw such poor marks on his marksheet.

“I performed well in my financial management paper yet I got a mere 8 marks. As I could not believe this, I applied for a review of my answer book. I was taken aback when I saw my answer book. My answer book showed that I had secured 68 marks but my marksheet showed just 8 marks,” he said.

The student told exam controller AsheshTiwari that his scholarship got stopped as he got ATKT in financial management subject due to the university’s mistake.

“The last date to amend the scholarship application is December 5,” Govind informed Tiwari requesting him to get his results corrected.

The student also stated that he had taken an education loan to do an MBA. “Financial burden on me will increase if the scholarship is not credited to my bank account because of the DAVV’s mistake,” he said.

The exam controller pacified the student saying that the matter will be investigated and mistake if any will be corrected in two to three days.

Thakur gives joining after 45 days

Forty-five days after an order for his deputation as exam controller at DAVV was issued, SS Thakur gave his joining report at the university on Monday. He gave his joining to registrar Anil Sharma but he was not handed over the charge immediately. The registrar told him that vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain is out of station for two-three days. He was asked to understand the working of the exam controller’s office by sitting alongside exam controller Tiwari.