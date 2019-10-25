Indore: MBA degree holders including woman dupe people of Rs 1.18 crore

Indore: The local police on Thursday arrested two MBA degree holders from Bhopal who were involved in running an unregistered share market advisory company, which they said was recognised by SEBI. They were brought to city on Friday. According to police, they have defrauded people to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore. Out of four persons involved in the case, two were arrested from Bhopal by STF while the main accuse and his associate are still on the run.

Preliminary investigation revealed that fraud can run into crores of rupees and was committed on a large scale. The accused are Sachin Chauhan, Ankit Patidar, Kamini Soni, and Shrey Gandhi. Main accused Sachin and his accomplice Shrey Gandhi are on the run.

The accused were running a share market trading and advisory company named, Premium Capital Research, since last year. In May 2018, they opened an account at Malwa Parisar branch of ICICI Bank in the city but stopped transactions in it from November.

Police said Manish Rohilla, a resident of Mohali in Punjab, and Deepak Rawat from SEBI office, Indore, had filed the complaint. As per complaint, Manish was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh and Deepak Rawat of Rs 1 lakh. After receiving complaint, police department formed a special task force (STF) to investigate the fraud. A team of three officers were sent to Bhopal after police came to know that accused stayed at Shri Ram Colony in Bhopal. The team nabbed Ankit Patidar and Kamini Soni from there on Thursday.

Seizure: Police seized voter ID card, five SIM cards, their college IDs, debit card, credit card and passbook of accounts in Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank branches of Indore, a laptop, one internet router, three mobile phones, two pen drives from the accused.

Their qualifications: Police said Ankit who belongs to Jharbeda village (Sehore district) holds MBA degree in marketing from Bhopal. Kamini Soni, a native of Basod (Vidisha district), had done MBA (finance) from a college in Bhopal.

Company formed: The company was created by Jeewanlal Maru alias Jay Maru using documents of Sachin Chauhan.

According to information, a case against Jeewanlal has already been registered in Vijay Nagar police station. Presently, he is in Jail.

Fake names used: The four accused used different names while interacting with clients. Sachin Chauhan introduced himself as Sanjay Bajaj, Shrey Gandhi as Ravi Tripathi, Ankit Patidar as Yuvraj and Kamini Soni as Shalini Mehra.

People duped: Accused cheated Amarjeet Singh to the tune Rs 18 lakh, Mohamad Aalam of Rs 16 lakh, Jagrati Modi of Rs 10.7 lakh, Tarun Bajaj of Rs 4.35 lakh, Irfan Khan of Rs 3.3 lakh, Subhash Surana of Rs 5.6 lakh, Soni Sowal of Rs 2.6 lakh and Devendra Kodarlal to the tune of Rs 4.2 lakh. Police are scanning the mobile phones, laptop, SIM cards and pen drives recovered from the arrested accused.