e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor warns L&T for delay in work

Indore: Mayor warns L&T for delay in work

The mayor said this at a review meeting on Thursday where the company officials were present. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was also present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

L&T company officials were warned by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav that they would be blacklisted if they did not complete the work of laying pipelines within the stipulated time.

The mayor said this at a review meeting on Thursday where the company officials were present. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was also present.

IMC officials said that besides laying water distribution pipeline, the work of installing 10,000 meters is also being done by L&T.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

Pilgrimage train to leave from Mhow  

Mhow: Cantt Board launches campaign to recover passenger tax

Mhow: Cantt Board launches campaign to recover passenger tax