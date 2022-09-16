Indore: Mayor warns L&T for delay in work

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

L&T company officials were warned by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav that they would be blacklisted if they did not complete the work of laying pipelines within the stipulated time.

The mayor said this at a review meeting on Thursday where the company officials were present. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was also present.

IMC officials said that besides laying water distribution pipeline, the work of installing 10,000 meters is also being done by L&T.