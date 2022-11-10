Indore: Mayor tried to pick low-hanging fruits, failed miserably says Chintu Choukse

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation Chintu Choukse, at a press conference here on Wednesday said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had tried to “pick low-hanging fruits” in his first three months in office but “failed miserably” in his attempt.

“Bhargav had mentioned the already under-construction projects in his three months’ vision document thinking he would get credit for their completion. But, unfortunately, even those projects which were due to be completed in two to three months stretched beyond their scheduled time due to the poor leadership provided by Bhargav,” Choukse told reporters.

He claimed that not even a single project that the mayor had mentioned in this vision document had got completed. “The worst-hit was smart road between Bada Ganpati Square and Krishnapura Chhatri. No progress was made on that road in the past three months. Besides, it isn’t a smart road at all. It’s worse then a regular, simple road,” Choukse said.

“Bhargav had said that 100 Ahilya Vans would be developed, but not a single one has been developed. He had promised issuance of building permission within 72 hours on plots of up to 1,000 square feet; not even 10 per cent building permissions got issued within the prescribed time limit. Several overhead water tanks are ready for supply of water, but none of them has been made operational. Integrated traffic management system and CCTV surveillance system have not been introduced, while new hawkers’ zones and Sanjiveeni clinics haven’t been established,” Choukse said.

Under Bhargav’s leadership, he alleged, the city is failing even in that one thing in which it has national and international recognition. “Cleanliness got Indore a big name, but citizens are noticing that, even in waste management, IMC isn’t doing a good job. Heaps of garbage can be seen at many places these days even as vehicles are reaching from door to door to collect garbage,” he said.

Choukse stated that IMC was giving peanuts to sanitation workers who had clinched the ‘cleanest city’ tag for Indore six times in a row. They should be paid at least Rs 15,000 a month, he added.

Recalling the first meeting of the newly elected IMC council, Choukse reminded that Bhargav had said there would not be any Sattapakshand Vipaksha but only Sahyogipaksh in the House. “He was wrong. Today, there’s only Sattapakshand Vipaksha as the ruling side isn’t paying heed to the problems that commoners are facing,” he stated.