Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcomes Equestrian Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns Home

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcome Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns To Her City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav welcomed the Asian Games’ gold-medalist Sudipti Hajela with a bouquet of flowers at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport as she returned back to her city on Sunday.

It’s a proud moment for Indore as after 41 years, a ‘gold medal’ in the horse riding event of Asian Games was brought to Indore by Sudipti Hajela who was born and brought-up in the same city.

Something about Sudipti

The 20 years old horse-rider Sudipti lives in Sun City of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore. Her father Mukesh Hajela owns an IT company. Mother and elder sister Vidhi have a business of preparing syllabus of school books.

Sudipti did her schooling from Daly College. For the last few years, Sudipti has been living in France for her horse riding training. She has been honored by many personalities of the country and abroad including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ramnath Kovind.

For the past 1.5 years she has been living in France for her training.

Why Horse Riding?

Sudipti said, “I was about ten years old at that time, I liked sitting on horses, then it became a hobby, after that my father recognized my skill and made me continue riding horses.”

“Gradually my interest increased. Later, I started doing the sport for Madhya Pradesh. In 2013, I did my first national show in Kolkata. Then I won the bronze medal. My success journey started from there. But that was a new beginning, from there I came to know that the future of this sport is bright and I should make a career in it,” she concluded.