e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor Kesari wrestling to be held from February 23

Indore: Mayor Kesari wrestling to be held from February 23

Women wrestlers also to take part

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspects the venue of Mayor Kesari wrestling competition, Chhota Nehru Stadium, on Friday. | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to organise the Mayor Kesari wrestling competition in February at Chhota Nehru Stadium. Women wrestlers will also participate in the competition.

“The competition will start on February 23,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters during an inspection of Chhota Nehru Stadium.

IMC general administration in-charge Nandkishore Pahadia, Water Works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma, corporator Mahesh Bhaswal, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer, wrestlers, and others were present.

Bhargav instructed civic body officials to level the ground and plant saplings for gap filling.

He also ordered officials to do necessary repair work, make lighting arrangements, and clean the venue and its surroundings.

“IMC used to organise Mayor Kesari wrestling, but it was discontinued for some reasons about 10-12 years ago. Mayor Kesari wrestling is being re-started to promote the sport and encourage wrestlers. This time, women WRESTLERS will also take part,” Bhargav said.

Read Also
Indore: AICTSL provides helpline number for digital bus
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Mayor Kesari wrestling to be held from February 23

Indore: Mayor Kesari wrestling to be held from February 23

Indore: SoC holds seminar on International Customs Day

Indore: SoC holds seminar on International Customs Day

Indore: Revamped Nehru Park may reopen in February

Indore: Revamped Nehru Park may reopen in February

Indore: Kin plans to 'Keep her alive' through cornea donation

Indore: Kin plans to 'Keep her alive' through cornea donation

Indore: Man ‘pays’ Rs 5.48L to get work from home job, Crime Branch arrests conmen

Indore: Man ‘pays’ Rs 5.48L to get work from home job, Crime Branch arrests conmen