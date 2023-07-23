Indore: Mayor Inspects Palash Complex 2 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the Palash Complex 2 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana along with collector Ilayaraja T on Saturday.

Indore Municipal Corporation has constructed Palash Complex-2 in order to provide houses to the lower class and middle class families.

More than 1000 saplings were planted in the Palash complex by office-bearers of Jain International Trade Organisation.

During inspection mayor praised the facilities available in the campus.

