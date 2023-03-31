Indore: Mayor-in-Council meeting held at Valmiki Basti

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council on Thursday approved a proposal for naming a vatika at Dussehra Maidan as Shri Ram Vatika even as mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced plans to reinstate all the suspended sanitation workers from the Valmiki Samaj, baring those facing criminal charges.

At the MiC meeting, Bhargav said the composition of Ramayana would have been incomplete without Valmiki. He said Sita and Luv-Kush were given shelter and education in Valmiki's ashram.

“Lord Ram has a deep connection with Valmiki Samaj. It is for this reason that we have organised a MiC meeting at Valmiki Basti,” he said.

The mayor said the MiC approved development works worth more than Rs 4 crore for the development of this Valmiki Samaj settlement.

When the meeting was underway, the news about the tragedy at Beleshwar Temple was broken to the MiC members. All left the meeting midstream and reached the accident site.