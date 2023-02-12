Indore: Mayor, IMC commissioner, MLA inspect under-construction road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the under-construction road from Musakhedi Square to Sawariya Dham temple on Saturday.

It will be a six-lane road, 930 meters in length and 30 metres wide and it will cost around Rs 10 crores.

Officials said that all obstructions on the road would be removed and a hawkers zone would be created to accommodate the hawkers who ply their trade along the road. All religious places obstructing the construction will also be shifted to an alternative place.

