Indore: Mayor-elect Bhargav meets IMA members

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 03:05 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-elect, Pushyamitra Bhargav, visited the Indian Medical Association on Friday and met the office bearers of the organisation. He assured that he will always be available to help the doctors and the organisations at the municipal level.

He also said that every week he will discuss with organisations or social groups about their problems so that action can be taken at the doorstep. Apart from IMA, office bearers of Indore Nursing Association, and Indore Medical Teachers Association were also present in the programme.

President Dr Sumit Shukla, secretary Dr Manish Maheshwai, MP IMA president Dr Anil Bhatia, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Vinita Kothari, Dr Sadhna Sodani, and a large number of doctors were present.

Bhargav said, “If a big building is being built, then there should be arrangements for fire safety for the patients. If there is no fire safety arrangement in the hospital and if any incident happens then who will be responsible for that”.

