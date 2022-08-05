Indore: Mayor, corporators to take oath today

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor-elect Pushyamitra Bhargav is going to take oath of office on Friday (August 5), which will be administered by the collector Manish Singh. All the corporators of the BJP will also take oath on the same day at Abhay Prashal auditorium.

Separate entrance gates have been made for the guests and general public coming to the oath-taking ceremony. The guests will sit on the ground floor and public would sit on the gallery.

Arrangements have been made in tower A for people from Assembly segments 1 and 2, in tower B for Assembly segments 3 & 4 and in tower C for assembly 5, Sanwer, Depalpur and Rau.

Bhargav won mayoral election by a margin of 1.33 lakh votes. Besides BJP corporators have also increased their tally from 62 to 64 seats out of total 85 wards.