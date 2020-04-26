Indore may take about 2 months to bounce back from coronavirus, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Manish Singh, District Magistrate and Collector, has expressed hope that the city may take about two months to return to track by shaking-off the impact of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19). He, however, said that in the days to come, there may be a jump in the figure of COVID-19 positive patients, but he also mentioned that there was nothing to worry as the spurt was the result of "our highest rate of sampling possibly in the country."

Speaking to the media here at Residency on Sunday, Singh said, "Presently we are able to test about 600 samples per day and in the coming days, this may go to 1000 samples per day. Since we have had testing constraints, about 600 samples were airlifted to Puduchhery."

Singh went on to say, "We are also focusing on enhancing per day collection of samples too, perhaps this may be highest in the country. Thus, in the days to come, we may witness jump in positive cases. We will further consolidate the sample collection rate further, as this is the another way to eradicate the threat of spread of virus, until its remedial vaccine is not discovered.

"The second measure will be awareness among the people. We are planning to launch a massive programme. In such a situation, the city may take one-and-half or two months to bounce back in its normal course.’ Singh added.

For improving the immunity level of the people the District Administration is planning to distribute the Ayurvedic medicines at low intensity containment areas of the city.

Setting-up of veggies packing centre underway

Singh said, "Our process of setting up green vegetables packing centres at all entry points of the city is under way. Discussion with whole sale seller is in progress for the last 2 days. We are hoping that in the next 4 days, we would be able to sell green vegetables from the channel of grocery stores, which are presently supplying grocery items also.