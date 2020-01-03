Indore: May hit below the belt if required, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's open threat to local officers

Indore: National BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Friday stated that he being a politician had taken a resolution of not hitting below the belt but the officers, who are biased in their actions, should ensure that he does not break his resolution.

Vijayvargiya’s threat to local officers came following an alleged biased action by district and municipal officials against party workers.

“We are not against taking action against land sharks. But it should be ensured that innocent people are not harassed on the pretext of acting against land mafia,” he said during a press conference.

He claimed that officers are working under the pressure of Congress government and acting against BJP workers.

Mentioning the names of three BJP leaders, Vijayvargiya stated that the Indore Municipal Corporation had given notices to them claiming that had raised illegal structures. “I have a list of more than 160 Congressmen who have encroached upon government land and erected illegal structures,” he said.

To a query related to honey trap case, he said he would reveal the names of officials involved in the case but he does not believe in hitting below the belt. “However, the biased actions by the officials may make me think of breaking the resolution,” he added.

BJP invokes Mahatma to defend CAA: Vijayvargiya invoked Mahatma Gandhi to defend the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), claiming that Father of the Nation had said if Sikhs and Hindus living as minority in Pakistan want to return to India, the country would welcome them and fulfill their primary needs.

“Modi government was currently not considering implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. However, he said that there was nothing wrong in implementing the NRC as it is just a "process of registering the citizens of the country".

"We should know who is living in our country. This country is a not a dharmashala (charity shelter)," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition over anti-CAA protests, he said it was part of their "dirty politics".

"What is against the Islam in the CAA? There is no threat to the citizenship of Indian Muslims by this law. But irresponsible opposition, including the Left parties are spreading propaganda about CAA under a conspiracy of their dirty politics and spreading chaos in the country," he said.

Without naming the Congress, he said, "Some political parties sought votes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. But BJP leaders implemented what Mahatma Gandhi had said, whether it is through the Clean India campaign or the CAA," he said. Responding to a query, Vijayvargiya said, "Do you agree with the suggestion that Rohingya Muslims should be allowed to live in our country?"

When asked about the booklet distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, which questioned the credentials of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar as a patriot, he said, "If someone spits towards the sky, it will fall on his face. The Congress's comments will not affect reputation of a patriot like Savarkar but it will definitely expose the Congress."