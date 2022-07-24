Indore: Maximum number take precaution does

Representative photo | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

District administration and health department have received a ‘mega campaign’ like response to the vaccination drive meant to boost precaution dose in the city as over 16,000 people have taken the dose in a day.

It is the highest number of patients inoculated in a single day after the commencement of the precaution dose in the city and also highest in the state on the same day. With this the total number people taking the precaution dose has reached over 2.58 lakh so far.

Till date the city hasn’t achieve even 10 per cent of the target as over 28 lakh people of the city are eligible for the dose.

“We have vaccinated over 16,019 people on Saturday. The number will increase as there were many offline registrations also and counting will continue late into the night. Our main focus was on elderly people and pregnant women as 19 special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them to get vaccinated,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that vaccination was done at over 112 sites and people showed enthusiasm to get the jab to beat the deadly COVID-19.

“We are getting a good response to the vaccination as we could inoculate over 10,000 people daily for the last many days. Out of 16,000 doses, over 15,500 doses were used for vaccination of people with the precaution dose while over 500 people between the ages of 12 and 14 took the second dose of vaccine,” Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, all officials of Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration were busy in maintaining the facilities and supply of vaccinations at the centres to achieve the target of complete vaccination in the city.

At present, over 60,000 doses are still left in our stock and we will use it for continuing the mega campaign on July 27.

“About 110 vaccinators and the same number of operators were deployed for the mammoth task. We had also called staff from Government Nursing College, MY Hospital, and others along with the staff of Indore Municipal Corporation,” the immunization officer said.