Indore: Maximum 300 guests can attend marriage function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of the wedding season from Monday, the district administration has fixed the maximum number of guests allowed at a marriage function to 300. FIRs would be lodged against organisers if it exceeds that number. Earlier, permission was given only for 200 guests.

Collector Manish Singh informed that we are following the Standard Operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State Goverment in this regard. He said the organisers of the marriage, including marriage hall directors, caterers and parents of bride and groom have to ensure that the number of guests does not exceed the given limit, or else case under Section 188 of IPC would be registered against them.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:35 PM IST