Indore: Mata Gujri Ji, Chote Sahibzade event ends

Indore: Two-day event commemorating the sacrifice of Mata Gujri Ji and Chote Sahibzade concluded on Sunday at Guru Amardas Hall, where Sikh community members gathered and participated in ‘kirtan’ and ‘katha’.

In the morning, Gurmat Samagam was organised where community members gathered to learn from the lives of Mata Gujri Ji and Chote Sahibzade.

In Gurmat Samagam, one of the most followed kathakar of Sikh community Bhai Pinderpal Singh and kirtankar Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala, Punjab shared life lessons from the life of martyrs.