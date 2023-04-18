Indore: Master plan for each ward, Mayor reiterates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday reiterated that they are making master plans for each of the 85 wards in the city. The master plan for each ward will be prepared after survey.

The master plans will be readied keeping in mind the requirements of each of the wards, he said while speaking at a review meeting at City Bus Office on Monday. Apart from Bhargav, corporation commissioner Harshika Singh and other officers were present in the meeting.

Necessary guidelines were discussed so that residents do not have to worry about water crisis during summer.

Bhargav, while reviewing the Vikas Yatra conducted in the Assembly constituencies of the city from February 5 to February 25, 2023, expressed satisfaction over the development works carried out in the city.

A discussion was also held on presenting budget for fiscal 2023-24 in this very month. However, the date was not decided.

Read Also Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam