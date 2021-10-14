Indore: Master Plan 2035, Emphasis laid on green building and urban transport connectivity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emphasis has been laid on promoting green buildings in the city and also on urban transport connectivity in the Indore Development (Master Plan), 2035. The aim is that leisure and pleasure should be taken care in the city when the new master plan is executed.

This was stated at a meeting at the collector’s office here on Wednesday with all the stakeholders of the master plan. To ensure the participation of various stakeholder groups in the process of preparation of the Indore Development (draft) Plan, 2035, and the meeting was convened to discuss and suggest various components of the development plan—such as housing, commercial, industrial, public and semi-public transport, leisure, heritage and so forth.

Collector Manish Singh presided over the meeting, where officers and representatives from Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore Development Authority, Housing Board, PWD, CREDAI Indore, Builders’ Association, Indore, Institute of Architects representatives, and IPS College and Vaishnav College staff members were present.

Collector Singh said that suitable provisions should be made in the development plan to promote eco-friendly green building constructions and new technology-based schemes under the Indore Development Plan, 2035, and urban transportation should be linked with residential development. He also instructed that a committee be formed to make the process of preparation of the development plan transparent and for participation of the various stakeholder groups, in which various government and professional organizations, such as the Institute of Town Planners-India (ITPI), representatives of the Institute of Architects, Institute of Engineers, educational institutions of urban planning, CREDAI Indore and so forth will be members.

SK Mudgal, joint director, Town and Country Planning (TNCP), briefed about the current status of the housing component and the area of policy initiatives to promote the needs of residential development. He emphasised the need for participation of developers, community groups and beneficiaries by public institutions for the development of land, availability of land for urban-level infrastructure, land development by private institutions, availability of continuous flow of land for habitation and regularisation of colony to promote such a policy.

34 cities under AMRUT

The Indore Development Plan, 2021, was prepared for planned development of the city.

Under the AMRUT scheme of the Government of India, 34 cities of MP were selected, including Indore.

A target has been set by the state government to review the Indore Development Plan, 2021, under the guidelines of the AMRUT scheme.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:30 AM IST