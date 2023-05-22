Indore: ‘Master class’ on knee surgery for surgeons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA), Indore Orthopaedic Association, and Arthroscopy Surgeons of Indore organised a one-day interactive master class for sharing knowledge with bone disease specialists on Sunday.

Over 20 experts from all over the country trained over 100 young surgeons in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The participants also shared their experiences and case studies during the workshop.

Dr Vinay Tantuvay, organising secretary of the conference, stated in the absence of advanced techniques, the meniscus was often cut even in minor injuries.

Now, with the help of arthroscopy, treatment without surgery is possible, without cutting the meniscus.

Dr Tanmay Chaudhary said that the main purpose of this event was to provide surgeons with knowledge of soft injuries and sports injuries, along with their diagnosis and treatment.

The master class covered a wide range of topics related to knee injuries, including sports injuries, soft tissue injuries, and meniscus tears. It featured live surgery demonstrations, question-and-answer sessions with experts, and hands-on workshops.

The highlight of the event was seven pre-recorded live surgeries, which allowed doctors to learn the ins and outs of surgery through videos. The experts learned about the latest medical techniques and procedures that are used to treat knee injuries.

Special emphasis was given to sports injuries and soft injuries in the session, as sports injuries generally refer to injuries that occur during sports or physical activities. These injuries can be caused by the sports field, sports equipment, incorrect technique, excessive physical stress, lack of immediate activities, or weaknesses in muscles, bones, or components.

Read Also Indore: Tulsi Nagar residents threaten to protest outside venue