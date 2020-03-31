Indore: Massive 'Q' drive begins, screening at containment zone

Indore: Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Indore, District Health Department has launched a massive drive to screen and quarantine people from the containment area, 3-kilometre area from the house of positive patient(s).

Officials have claimed to have screened as many as 600 people on Monday and send about 300 people to quarantine centres. Moreover, they have also taken samples of about 180 people, who came in primary contactwith the positive patients.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia, screening and quarantine was done in all the areas where positive patients were found. “We have divided the teams in different areas and sent people in quarantine to marriage gardens, hotels and hostels which we have acquired for the same.”

Dr Jadia said samples of around 182 persons were taken as these people had come into primary contact of the positive patients.“Similar drives will be continued for the next few days and samples of secondary contact will also be taken of required,” he added.

Dr Jadia said the condition in Indore in terms of number of patients isn't that high and believed that it could be controlled with the help of people. “As we have started intense screening and quarantine of people, we will soon control the situation.

However, people’s support is important and follow the lockdown necessary. If people fail to follow the lockdown, city will leap into stage third of transmission which is community spread,” he added.