Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Choithram Fruit Market; Visuals Surface

On Cam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indore's Choithram Fruit Market, Dozens Of Mangoes Burnt To Ashes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Choithram fruit market in Indore on Wednesday noon. The fire broke at shop no. 44 and further spread to other shops, destroying crates of mangoes & other fruits.

Efforts are on to bring the situation under control while the reason behind the fire is not yet known.

More details awaited...

