Indore: Masked woman siphons off Rs 7.3L using cheque book

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified woman managed to transfer Rs 7.3 lakh from the bank account of a woman account-holder to another bank account using a cheque with the name of the original account-holder, the police said on Tuesday. When the account-holder came to know about it, she informed the bank branch that she had not issued a cheque to anyone. After that, the bank manager lodged a complaint with the police.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said Deepika Tanpure, the branch manager of HDFC Bank at Shehnai-2 on Kanadiya Road had lodged a complaint that account-holder Indira Tiwari had sent in a request for a cheque book on September 9. On September 13, an unidentified woman posing as Indira Tiwari visited the branch and got hold of the cheque book showing the documents of the account-holder. She again visited the bank the next day with a cheque and managed to transfer Rs 7.3 lakh to another bank account using a cheque of the genuine account holder.

The account-holder told the bank that she had not issued any cheque to anyone. The bank officials scanned the CCTVs of the bank and informed the police that the woman who had submitted the cheque was masked.

TI Verma said the bank officials were supposed to see the face of the woman before clearing the cheque. Also, the bank had to contact the account-holder woman to confirm whether she had, indeed, issued a cheque written on such a big amount to anyone. Cops said investigations were on to identify the masked woman.